One charged with DUI after four-vehicle crash in Boyle Co.

DANVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) – Police have charged a Danville man with DUI after a crash late Saturday night in Danville.

Officers say it happened just before midnight near the intersection of South 4th Street and Highland Court.

According to investigators, Michael T. Kuchenbrod was traveling north on South 4th Street when he crossed into the southbound lanes and collided with a vehicle. That vehicle then lost control and struck another vehicle, which in turn hit a fourth vehicle.

Two passengers were treated at the scene and then taken to the hospital for further treatment. No word on the severity of their injuries at this time.

Police say during their investigation, they determined Kuchenbrod was driving under the influence. He was arrested and taken to the Boyle County Detention Center.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.