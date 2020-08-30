Advertisement

Somerset woman’s message in a bottle found by Spanish family

"I thought that this would be a good way that he could travel," Mary says.
By Grace Finerman
Published: Aug. 30, 2020 at 4:22 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -

On a vacation to Daytona Beach, one family decided to throw a jar of their loved one’s ashes into the ocean. Now two years later, that jar was found over 4,000 miles away.

If Jerry Whitt’s family could describe him in one word, it would be passionate.

“Whenever it came to anything, his work, his children, is wife, he was always very passionate,” says Jerry’s daughter Emilee Whitt.

In May of 2018, Jerry passed away suddenly... leaving behind a bucket list unfulfilled.

“We never got to travel because we worked,” says Jerry’s wife of 30 years Mary Whitt.

Two months after her husband’s death, Mary went with her family to Daytona Beach, Florida.

It was one of many firsts.

“We flew down on an airplane, which I had never got to fly either,” Mary says.

It was also Mary’s first time seeing the ocean. It was a moment, in a way, she shared with her husband.

“I decided to put Jerry’s ashes in a bottle, and his picture and a note,” Mary says. “I thought that this would be a good way that he could travel.”

She threw it into the Atlantic. Now, two years later, Jerry’s ashes made their way to Spain. They united his family to people on another continent.

“I think he would be so excited so think that we have friends in Spain now, you know, we video chat with them, we talk often and he would have absolutely loved that,” Emilee says.

A story starting in a loss that ended in an unexpected friendship.

The Whitt family has been invited to Spain to visit the family that found Jerry’s ashes.

