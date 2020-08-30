Advertisement

Top in-state recruit Jager Burton commits to Kentucky

The Frederick Douglass star chooses Kentucky over Alabama, Ohio State, Clemson and Oregon.
By Alex Walker
Published: Aug. 30, 2020 at 6:05 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Frederick Douglass star and Kentucky’s No. 1 overall recruit Jager Burton has committed to Mark Stoops and the Wildcats.

According to the 247Sports composite rankings, the Broncos offensive lineman is the No. 125 ranked prospect in the nation and the No. 8 ranked offensive guard.

Burton chooses Kentucky over Alabama, Ohio State, Clemson and Oregon.

He made his decision Sunday night at KSBar in Lexington. He joins Frederick Douglass teammate and the state’s No. 3 overall recruit Dekel Crowdus as Lexington players to commit to Kentucky in the 2021 class.

With Burton’s decision, Kentucky now has commitments from five of the Top 8 players in the state for its 2021 class.

Crowdus, North Hardin’s Jordan Lovett and La’Vell Wright and Somerset quarterback Kaiya Sheron are all part of Kentucky’s star-studded class.

Bowling Green’s Jordan Dingle, the state’s No. 4 recruit, has yet to make his college decision, but 247Sports is projecting that the tight end will also commit to Kentucky.

