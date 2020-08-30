Advertisement

Trump plans to visit Kenosha, potentially stoking tensions

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 29, 2020 at 11:28 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump will travel to Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Tuesday, amid fury over the police shooting of Jacob Blake in the back, which left the 29-year-old Black man paralyzed.

White House spokesman Judd Deere told reporters aboard Air Force One on Saturday that Trump will be meeting with law enforcement officers and “surveying” some of the damage from recent protests that turned destructive.

The visit is certain to exacerbate tensions in the city, where a crowd of about 1,000 demonstrators gathered outside a courthouse Saturday to denounce police violence.

Trump has been running his reelection campaign on a law-and-order mantle, denouncing protesters as “thugs” while voicing his support for police.

In his acceptance speech during the virtual Republican National Convention, Trump painted the election in hyperbolic terms as a stark choice between peaceful streets and anarchy.

Trump’s opponent for reelection, former Vice President Joe Biden, and his running mate, Kamala Harris, have accused Trump of rooting for violence amid unrest in Wisconsin.

“He views this as a political benefit,” Biden said in an interview on MSNBC. “He’s rooting for more violence, not less. And it’s clear about that.”

Kenosha Police Officer Rusten Sheskey and two other officers were responding to a domestic dispute call last Sunday when Sheskey shot Blake in the back seven times. Cellphone video captured the shooting, which has sparked new protests against racial injustice and police brutality months after George Floyd’s death at the hands of a Minneapolis officer touched off a wider reckoning on race.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Trump supporters, counter-protesters clash in Portland

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Video showed sporadic fighting, as well as Trump supporters firing paintball pellets at opponents as counter-protesters threw things at the Trump caravan.

News

WATCH | Kentucky Supreme Court briefs filed in executive order case

Updated: 14 minutes ago
The legal battle over the governor’s response to COVID-19 will soon come to a head.

News

WATCH | Patrons remember time spent at Kentucky Theatre before it closes

Updated: 14 minutes ago
A staple in the Lexington community will temporarily close it’s doors next month.

News

Friends and family of late activist Anita Franklin speak out against violence

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
We’ve heard from anti-violence advocates in Lexington urging teens to put the guns down. But for this year’s peace walk there’s a major voice missing: Anita Franklin.

Latest News

News

Kentucky Supreme Court briefs filed in executive order case

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Shelby Lofton
The legal battle over the governor’s response to COVID-19 will soon come to a head.

News

Patrons remember time spent at Kentucky Theatre before it closes

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Grason Passmore
The theatre’s doors have always been open to young people in need of a job or adults in need of an escape. And after almost 100 years of patrons filling the seats, the Kentucky Theatre will bring down the curtain one last time.

National

Trump tours hurricane damage

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
President Trump on damage from Hurricane Laura: "I've never seen anything quite like it."

Sports

Landon Young proud that Kentucky is dominating in-state recruiting

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Alex Walker
The Wildcats have commitments from four of the Top 8 players in the state in the 2021 class.

Sports

Mark Stoops reacts to COVID-19 outbreaks among SEC teams

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Alex Walker
After cancelling practice on Wednesday and Thursday due to an outbreak, Auburn cancelled Saturday’s scrimmage.

National

‘Protect our babies:’ Hospital cares for babies in hurricane

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
As the wind howled and the rain slammed down, a team of nurses, respiratory therapists and a doctor worked through the night to care for 19 tiny babies as Hurricane Laura slammed southwestern Louisiana.