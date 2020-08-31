Advertisement

Barricaded subject prompts large response from Lexington police

Lexington police responded to a barricaded subject off Blue Sky Parkway.
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - There was a large police presence in an industrial area of Lexington early Monday morning.

Police were called to Cutters Hill Court, off Blue Sky Parkway, around 1:20 a.m.

Officers told WKYT that a man threatening suicide called a veteran’s support group, who then called police.

Roads in the area remained partially blocked as of 8 a.m.

