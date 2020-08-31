Advertisement

Breonna Taylor documentary to air on Hulu, FX

On Sept. 4, the documentary “The Killing of Breonna Taylor” will air on Hulu and FX at 10 p.m. (Wave3 News)
By Gray Media
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 9:39 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – We’ve heard Breonna Taylor’s name and seen it on signs during protests for months now. We’ve seen her face shown on billboards and murals around the city, now Taylor’s story will be reaching a wider audience.

As part of a New York Times docuseries, Taylor’s boyfriend at the time of her death, Kenneth Walker, her mother, Tamika Palmer, and others will dive into the life of the 26-year-old who was shot and killed by Louisville Metro Police Department officers.

On Sept. 4, the documentary “The Killing of Breonna Taylor” will air on Hulu and FX at 10 p.m.

During a press conference about the documentary, Christopher 2X, with Game Changers, said he’s been in contact with Taylor’s mother who’s looking forward to the documentary airing and hopes it will benefit her daughter’s case.

“She sees the film as another piece of a storyline that can help magnify the serious issue, in connection to her daughter losing her life,” 2X said.

Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

