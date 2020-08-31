Chris Bailey’s Forecast | A Stormy Setup Continues

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We’ve made it to the final day of August and the last day of Meteorological Summer and things are a little stormy for some. As we work into Meteorological fall that starts tomorrow, the pattern continues to look very active. If anything, it may ramp it up a few notches as this September looks to be the polar opposite of what happened around here last September.

Let’s kick things off with the scattered showers and storms out there through the evening.

Temps today will be held into the 70s for most areas, but we have a rebound into the normal 80s on the way for the next few days. This comes with a continued threat for scattered showers and thunderstorms through Friday. Locally heavy rains are possible.

hat’s when a cold front arrives around here and brings some refreshing air to end the week and kickoff the Labor Day weekend. Highs in the 70s and lows pushing 50 sound good to ya for the start of Labor Day Weekend?

The setup behind this continues to look potent as we see an even deeper trough digging into the central and eastern sections of the country. This setup means additional rounds of showers and thunderstorms ahead of two big time fall cold fronts next week. It will continue to be well below normal.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.