Advertisement

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | A Stormy Setup Continues

(WIFR)
By Chris Bailey
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 2:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We’ve made it to the final day of August and the last day of Meteorological Summer and things are a little stormy for some. As we work into Meteorological fall that starts tomorrow, the pattern continues to look very active. If anything, it may ramp it up a few notches as this September looks to be the polar opposite of what happened around here last September.

Let’s kick things off with the scattered showers and storms out there through the evening.

Temps today will be held into the 70s for most areas, but we have a rebound into the normal 80s on the way for the next few days. This comes with a continued threat for scattered showers and thunderstorms through Friday. Locally heavy rains are possible.

hat’s when a cold front arrives around here and brings some refreshing air to end the week and kickoff the Labor Day weekend. Highs in the 70s and lows pushing 50 sound good to ya for the start of Labor Day Weekend?

The setup behind this continues to look potent as we see an even deeper trough digging into the central and eastern sections of the country. This setup means additional rounds of showers and thunderstorms ahead of two big time fall cold fronts next week. It will continue to be well below normal.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Lexington sees highest number of new COVID-19 cases in August

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Grace Finerman
As August turns into September, another month in our battle against the coronavirus comes to a close. The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department reports over 5,700 cases in Lexington with 40% of them within the past 30 days.

News

The Breakdown on Overdose Awareness Day: John Moses from the Lexington-Fayette Co Health Dept.

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Sam Dick
A program at the Lexington Fayette County Health Department helping with needle exchange and referrals to drug treatment has seen a sharp increase since the coronavirus hit. This is Overdose Awareness Day. Tonight at 6:30 a live discussion with John Moses, team leader of Harm Reduction Services.

News

WATCH LIVE: Gov. Beshear gives update on COVID-19

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Governor Andy Beshear is providing a Monday update on COVID-19 in the state.

Crime

Laurel County father, three sons accused of illegally trading snakes

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The Whitley County’s News Journal reports Steven Daniels and three of his sons were involved.

News

WATCH Laurel County father, three sons accused of illegally trading snakes

Updated: 34 minutes ago
Four Laurel County men are accused of illegally trading snakes. The Whitley County’s News Journal reports Steven Daniels and three of his sons were involved.

Latest News

News

One arrest made in 2019 Fayette Mall homicide

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
An arrest has been made in connection with the Fayette Mall shooting that happened in August 2019.

News

Coroner: One found dead inside Masterson Station home

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Police are investigating a death in the Masterson Station area of Lexington.

Regional

McConnell, Barr announce plans for national horse racing oversight authority

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Thoroughbred industry leaders, Senator Mitch McConnell and Congressman Andy Barr were among those present Monday afternoon for the announcement of a national oversight body for horse racing.

State

Ky. unemployment issues persist as contract with company hired to help expires

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Phil Pendleton
People who lost their jobs all the way back in March say they are now owed thousands of dollars and have not received a single payment of unemployment.

Lexington

Mayor Gorton says isolation, lockdowns contributing to rise in drug overdose deaths

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jim Stratman
Mayor Linda Gorton held a news conference Monday for National Overdose Awareness Day. It’s a day to remember those who passed away from an overdose and a day to promote awareness of drug abuse.