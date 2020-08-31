Advertisement

Clinics offer free COVID-19 testing in Lexington

Some testing sites don't require an appointment. (WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 5:32 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Free COVID-19 testing is being offered at several clinics in Lexington.

Three of the sites are taking walk-ups. Four others require you to make an appointment beforehand.

The sites open for walk-ups are:

  • Southland Christian Church - 2349 Richmond Road. Drive-through only, Monday - Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Bluegrass Community and Technical College - 400 Loudon Avenue. Drive-through only, Monday - Thursday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Southern Elementary School - 340 Wilson Downing Road. Drive-through only. Wednesday Sept. 2 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Thursday Sept. 3 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday Sept. 4 Noon to 8 p.m.

The sites requiring an appointment by phone or online are:

  • University of Kentucky Campus - 1505 College Way. Drive-through only. Seven days a week, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Appointments made through this link.
  • Eastern State Hospital - 1305 Bull Lea Road. Drive-through only. Seven days a week, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Appointments made through this link.
  • Lexington Urgent Care - 1701 Nicholasville Road, 3101 Richmond Road, 4097 Nicholas Park Drive. Call or visit this link.
  • Walgreens - 2296 Executive Drive. Drive-through only, appointments recommended. Seven days a week 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. Register at this link.

