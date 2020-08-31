Coroner: One found dead inside Masterson Station home

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police are investigating a death in the Masterson Station area of Lexington.

According to the coroner’s office, police are investigating the death as a homicide.

Police are still gathering evidence and information. The cause of death is still under investigation.

The coroner’s office says the victim had been dead for several hours and was taken to Frankfort for an autopsy.

This story is developing.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.