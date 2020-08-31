Advertisement

Death investigation underway in Jackson County

State police say they began investigating Sunday around 5 p.m. after they got a report of a woman who had been shot on Gravel Lick Rd, in Sandgap.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 11:16 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
JACKSON CO., Ky. (WKYT) - A death investigation is underway in Jackson County.

State police say they began investigating Sunday around 5 p.m. after they got a report of a woman who had been shot on Gravel Lick Rd., in Sandgap.

When troopers arrived at the scene, they encountered a man outside the home who was armed with a gun. State police say the man ran behind the home and fired a shot.

Troopers found the man dead and also found the body of a woman next to the home. The coroner identified them as 50-year-old Billy Taylor and 42-year-old Susan Taylor.

KSP says both the man and woman had suffered fatal gunshots.

State police say their initial investigation indicates no other people were involved and they are not searching for any suspects.

