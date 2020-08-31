Advertisement

Filly Gamine is even-money favorite for Kentucky Oaks

Gamine is the even-money morning-line favorite for the Kentucky Oaks after drawing the No. 5 post in the marquee race for 3-year-old fillies
She ran the fastest time in the history of the event.
She ran the fastest time in the history of the event.(Belmont Park)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 3:19 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Gamine is the even-money morning-line favorite for the Kentucky Oaks after drawing the No. 5 post in the marquee race for 3-year-old fillies. Swiss Skydiver will start from the No. 1 post as the 8-5 second choice at Churchill Downs, with Speech at 5-1 from the No. 4 post. Nine fillies are officially entered in Friday’s $1.25 million race to be run over 1 1/8 miles. Jockey John Velazquez will ride the Bob Baffert-trained Gamine, who enters the Oaks with consecutive Grade 1 victories by nearly 26 lengths combined.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Jai Lucas added to UK Men’s Basketball staff

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Lee K. Howard
Lucas will serve as special assistant to the head coach and recruiting coordinator

Sports

Murray outduels Mitchell, sets up first Game 7 in the bubble

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Brian Mahoney
Murray extended his torrid run with 50 more points, leading the Denver Nuggets to a 119-107 victory over the Utah Jazz.

Sports

Top in-state recruit Jager Burton commits to Kentucky

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Alex Walker
The Frederick Douglass star chooses Kentucky over Alabama, Ohio State, Clemson and Oregon.

Sports

Anthony Davis scores 43, Lakers eliminate Trail Blazers

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Lakers will play the winner of the series between Houston and Oklahoma City.

Latest News

Sports

Central Arkansas tops Austin Peay 24-17 in first college football game

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Lujuan Winningham caught a 10-yard touchdown pass from Breylin Smith with 34 seconds left.

Sports

Jimmie Johnson proud of ending NASCAR career with seven titles

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Mark Long
Johnson is retiring from full-time Cup competition at the end of this season.

Sports

Landon Young proud that Kentucky is dominating in-state recruiting

Updated: Aug. 29, 2020 at 8:43 PM EDT
|
By Alex Walker
The Wildcats have commitments from four of the Top 8 players in the state in the 2021 class.

Sports

Mark Stoops reacts to COVID-19 outbreaks among SEC teams

Updated: Aug. 29, 2020 at 8:22 PM EDT
|
By Alex Walker
After cancelling practice on Wednesday and Thursday due to an outbreak, Auburn cancelled Saturday’s scrimmage.

Sports

Kentucky commit Christian Lewis scores three touchdowns on opening night

Updated: Aug. 29, 2020 at 2:42 PM EDT
|
By Alex Walker
The three-star wide receiver torched a stout secondary in the process.

Sports

Cincinnati Bengals deliver statement on racial inequality

Updated: Aug. 29, 2020 at 2:36 PM EDT
|
By Alex Walker
Center Trey Hopkins and rookie quarterback Joe Burrow made the statement in front of their team.