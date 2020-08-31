Filly Gamine is even-money favorite for Kentucky Oaks

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Gamine is the even-money morning-line favorite for the Kentucky Oaks after drawing the No. 5 post in the marquee race for 3-year-old fillies. Swiss Skydiver will start from the No. 1 post as the 8-5 second choice at Churchill Downs, with Speech at 5-1 from the No. 4 post. Nine fillies are officially entered in Friday’s $1.25 million race to be run over 1 1/8 miles. Jockey John Velazquez will ride the Bob Baffert-trained Gamine, who enters the Oaks with consecutive Grade 1 victories by nearly 26 lengths combined.

