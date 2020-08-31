Fire department works structure fire in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Fire Department is investigating a structure fire.

Just after 9:30 PM, the Lexington Fire Department was called to the area of W. 7th St. and N. Upper St. for the report of a structure fire.

When fire crews arrived, they found smoke and flames coming from a building.

Fire officials say the scene is still active and firefighters are still working to put out the flames.

Officials say no injuries have been reported at this time.

A fire investigator has responded to the scene, but the origin and cause of the fire are currently under investigation.

