Frankfort rally organizers leaving politics aside in fight to end human trafficking

A group of more than fifty people gathered outside of the state capitol building Sunday.
A group of more than fifty people gathered outside of the state capitol building Sunday.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2020 at 10:18 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Organizers of Sunday’s rally at the state capitol Sara Clifton and Brooke Turley are new to the cause of human trafficking.

They said they’re sickened by the thought that children are being taken and bought and sold right here in the U.S.

“It’s something that doesn’t need to be kept in the dark,” Clifton said. 

It was only after a recent eye-opening conversation between the two that they decided to shed that same light for others through a rally at the capitol building in Frankfort.

“Anybody who has a heart I feel like, if you find the facts out about human trafficking such as it’s a $190 billion industry every year,” Clifton said.

The movement has been gaining momentum nationwide with its hashtag Save Our Children. The Frankfort rally Facebook group alone had about 3,800 though not nearly that many showed up Sunday.

According to a recent article in the New York Times, a right-wing conspiracy theory group called QAnon is using its growing popularity to spin facts and spread their own beliefs. Similar rallies in other cities have attracted QAnon messaging.

But at this rally, Clifton and Turley said they don’t want it to be about politics.

“We don’t want to do that here because we want to speak facts,” Clifton said.

“Everyone should be more aware and taught facts about human trafficking,” Turley said.

So, no matter the intentions behind the new spotlight, Clifton and Turley said they’re going to use it to expose the truth.

“It’s your neighbors, people you would never think,” Clifton said. “People need to be more aware and realize this is a big issue.”

Some experts in other cities have said the best way to fight human trafficking is to support local organizations on the front lines helping victims.

