Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Soggy early September setup

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s the final day of August, and rounds of soaking rain are here!

These rains are about to pour on all of us. A wave of energy will keep the showers going today. After the front that is attached to it passes through Kentucky, it will open the door for more! It is a slow-moving system. I think we keep some steady rains around with this system.

In the middle of the week, another front will sweep through Kentucky. This one will linger until Friday. If you have been reading these updates from me very long, you know I have been talking about how these fronts work as an atmospheric road. On Wednesday, this front will set the path up again. It gets exceptionally wet around here.

At the end of the week and through the weekend, it looks like Fall. I think we might even flirt with the 40s at night. It fits since this is Labor Day weekend. Daytime highs will run around 70 to 75 degrees.

It is another Monday, and every day we move forward is a day closer to a return to our ordinary world. We are nearly there! Take care of each other; we’ve got this!

