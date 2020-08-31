Ky. unemployment issues persist as contract with company hired to help expires

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - It has been almost six months since thousands of Kentuckians lost their jobs because of COVID-19 related layoffs.

People who lost their jobs all the way back in March say they are now owed thousands of dollars and have not received a single payment of unemployment.

This comes as a private contractor, hired to assist state workers in going through thousands of claims, is apparently about to finish their work.

Many people still wait for unemployment help, including some who first filed in March. More at 1230 @WKYT pic.twitter.com/IOxOqwwNeZ — Phil Pendleton (@philtvnews) August 31, 2020

Ernst & Young was hired in late June and their contract was extended in July, but the Louisville Courier-Journal reports that the contract expired Sunday.

Jamie Hubbard lost her job in March and is among the many who are still waiting for help.

“I was able to talk to them on the phone one evening, she said I was supposed to have a level 3 person, to call me back,” Hubbard said. “That was probably the second week in April. I have not heard from anyone since then.”

Hubbard tells us it’s only by the grace of God she and her husband are getting by. She has taken up some part-time work and her husband works but she says they are barely getting by.

State workforce cabinet officials say the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for July was just over 10 percent, down from 11 percent in June.

