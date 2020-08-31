Advertisement

Lexington police investigating shooting on W. Loudon Avenue

Lexington Police is investigating a shooting that happened on Loudon Ave.
Lexington Police is investigating a shooting that happened on Loudon Ave.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2020
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Police are on the scene of another reported shooting.

The shooting happened just a little while ago on W. Loudon Ave. near N. Broadway in Lexington.

Police are focusing on an SUV in the middle of the road. They say at least one person was taken to the hospital.

Police have not released any information about the shooting yet.

We’re told officers are talking with people nearby and looking to see if there is any surveillance video that shows what happened.

WKYT is following this story.

