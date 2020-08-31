Lexington sees highest number of new COVID cases in August

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As August turns into September, another month in our battle against the coronavirus comes to a close.

“People need to make sure that even if you’re tired of hearing about COVID-19 you’re tired of talking about it, it’s still out there and it’s still spreading,” says Kevin Hall, spokesperson for the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department.

Hall says we’ve seen over 5,700 cases in Lexington, with 40% of them from the month of August. As Labor Day approaches, Hall urges us to learn from the past.

“If you look at the other summer holidays, Memorial Day, Fourth of July, we did see a spike in cases in the two weeks after those,” Hall says.

Plus, Hall says positive cases for UK students are on the rise. There are more than 750 cases from students who are Fayette County residents. Now, these cases make up 50-60% of the county’s total number.

As many prepare for one more summer party, Hall asks that we keep people at risk in mind.

“People with underlying health conditions are at the highest risk including of complications, including death, of COVID-19, if you look at Kentucky underlying conditions are everywhere,” Hall says.

One of those conditions is obesity.

Hall says the Commonwealth has one of the highest rates of obesity in the country. Other conditions that make a dangerous combination with the coronavirus are lung disease and cancer.

“COVID is what causes it, it may not be what directly kills you, but it can contribute to the cause of death because your body is already fighting other things,” Hall says.

The health department will have a full report on the month of August on September 1.

