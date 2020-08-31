Mayor Gorton says isolation, lockdowns contributing to rise in drug overdose deaths

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Mayor Linda Gorton held a news conference Monday for National Overdose Awareness Day.

It’s a day to remember those who passed away from an overdose and a day to promote awareness of drug abuse.

The mayor said she remains committed to helping people caught in the web of opioid addiction.

“In the midst of the COVID pandemic, my dedication to finding a local solution for people caught in the web of another epidemic … opioid, and now polysubstance abuse … has not waivered,” Gorton said.

In isolation, drug usage increases, Gorton said. “That has always been the case, but it has been made clearer now. Increased usage means increased overdoses. So, especially in a pandemic, we have to continue to do what we can to make sure everyone has access to the tools needed for recovery.”

Fayette County recorded 128 overdose deaths in 2019. As of Aug. 17 this year we had already experienced 130 overdose fatalities.

The increase comes after a two-year decrease. The number of overdose fatalities in Lexington peaked at 187 in 2017. We experienced a decrease in 2018 with 161 fatalities, and again in 2019 with 128 deaths.

Mayor says Gorton isolation and lockdowns more than likely contributed to the rising death toll and says this is why it’s so important to raise awareness of this ongoing fight.

“It’s a disease. It is something people can get help for and get treated for and that’s why we are raising the awareness of this,” Gorton said. “We want people to do that.”

Lexington is recognizing those who have died from substance abuse with a Silver Ribbon campaign.

“Along Main Street, at our partner organizations, and in front of city buildings, we have placed silver ribbons to recognize those who have lost someone to a drug overdose,” Gorton said.

So far, about 30 businesses and organizations have joined the campaign.

Parents who have lost children are also displaying ribbons.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.