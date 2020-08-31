Advertisement

Murray outduels Mitchell, sets up first Game 7 in the bubble

Murray extended his torrid run with 50 more points, leading the Denver Nuggets to a 119-107 victory over the Utah Jazz.
Jamal Murray and the Nuggets force a Game 7 in Orlando.(Bleacher Report)
By Brian Mahoney
Published: Aug. 30, 2020 at 11:41 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) - The Jamal Murray-Donovan Mitchell duel will be settled in the first Game 7 in the bubble.

Murray extended his torrid run with 50 more points, leading the Denver Nuggets to a 119-107 victory over the Utah Jazz on Sunday night.

Murray had his second 50-point game of the series to match Mitchell, who finished with 44 in this one. They will go at it one more time on Tuesday night, with the winner advancing to face the Los Angeles Clippers.

Denver is trying to become the 12th team to rally from a 3-1 deficit to win a series.

