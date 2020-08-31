Murray outduels Mitchell, sets up first Game 7 in the bubble

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) - The Jamal Murray-Donovan Mitchell duel will be settled in the first Game 7 in the bubble.

Murray extended his torrid run with 50 more points, leading the Denver Nuggets to a 119-107 victory over the Utah Jazz on Sunday night.

Jamal Murray could not be stopped! 😱



50 Pts

17-24 FG

9-12 3-Pt FG



Can't wait for Game 7 🍿 pic.twitter.com/MSz3Ic2jkO — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) August 31, 2020

Jamal Murray left it all on the floor after dropping 50 points and forcing a Game 7. pic.twitter.com/8l5eYBa8dc — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 31, 2020

“Even though these people are gone they give me life, they help me find strength to keep fight in this world."



Jamal Murray on his shoes honoring George Floyd and Breonna Taylor pic.twitter.com/4HoTRcDDwu — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 31, 2020

Murray had his second 50-point game of the series to match Mitchell, who finished with 44 in this one. They will go at it one more time on Tuesday night, with the winner advancing to face the Los Angeles Clippers.

Denver is trying to become the 12th team to rally from a 3-1 deficit to win a series.

