The Breakdown on Overdose Awareness Day: John Moses from the Lexington-Fayette Co Health Dept.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -More overdoses and more people searching for help with drug and alcohol abuse. The last six- months of coronavirus have changed lives, and in many cases sent people spiraling into deeper addiction. This is Overdose Awareness Day, and at 6:30 on The CW Lexington, a live discussion with John Moses, Team Leader of Harm Reduction Services. The program at the Lexington Fayette County Health Department, helping with needle exchange and referrals to drug treatment, has seen a sharp increase since the coronavirus hit.

