UPDATE: BGPD investigate shooting on Rock Creek Drive

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Police Department is investigating an early Friday morning shooting.

BGPD said they received a call just before 4:00 a.m. about a shooting at 2132 Rock Creek Drive. When police arrived, they found a female with a gunshot wound to her leg.

The female was flown to a trauma center in Nashville with, at the time of the report, a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

According to BGPD, they have a suspect in the shooting but no arrests have been made.

