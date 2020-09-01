Advertisement

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | More Storms Ahead

(WIFR)
By Chris Bailey
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 2:19 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We have made it to the month of September and things are starting out on a stormy note as rounds of boomers target the region in the coming days. This is all part of a pattern that is total opposite of the September pattern we had last year when it we dried and fried. Instead, this is a wetter than normal setup that also turns much cooler than normal. Some real deal fall chill is on the way.

There’s the small threat for a few strong to severe storms around over the next few days, but the main threat comes from locally heavy rainfall. That could cause a few high water issues. Keep that in mind through Thursday evening.

That’s being pushed by a fall cold front blowing in here early Friday. Highs on Friday stay in the 70s for Kentucky Oaks Day and we will see the numbers drop deep into the low and middle 50s for lows this weekend.

Kentucky Derby Saturday will feature amazing weather with highs in the 70s with low humidity and a mix of sun and clouds. Overall, this looks like a really nice holiday weekend across the entire region.

Temps warm a bit on Sunday and we could see a shower or storm before the day is over. This will be ahead of a a major surge of fall chill moving into the country next week. Rounds of showers and storms will usher even chillier air before the week ends.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

