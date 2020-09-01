Advertisement

Community activist wounded in Dunbar Park shooting talks with WKYT about gun violence

By Chelsea Jones
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 12:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington has seen a rash of gun violence in recent weeks.

Just Monday, officers found one person with gunshot wounds outside the Thorntons on West Loudon. The victim is expected to recover.

Less than 24 hours earlier, seven people were shot at a cookout near the Dunbar Community Center.

Police are still looking for suspects in both cases.

We got a chance to speak to 21-year-old Ronnie Woolfolk on Tuesday. He is one of the seven victims from the Dunbar Park shooting and is still in the hospital. He was shot in the leg.

Woolfolk has been active in the community calling for an end to gun violence. He has sung at vigils held in memory of victims. He even sang at the funeral for Kenneth Bottoms Jr., who was killed during the Fayette Mall shooting.

Woolfolk says he organized the Sunday cookout that was supposed to be in honor of Bottoms.

Woolfolk and six others were hit during a shooting later that evening. Woolfolk says he was not the intended target but describes what it felt like to be shot.

“When I realized I was shot, I did not feel the bullet. Like I said, I had to fall in order to realize that I was shot,” Woolfolk said. “The only way I felt is because I was being moved, but other than that, I didn’t feel anything. But right now, the pain is unbearable I wouldn’t wish this on anyone.”

Woolfolk says he sees what happened as a wake-up call and it has renewed his purpose to keep advocating for youth empowerment and peace.

