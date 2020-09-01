Advertisement

Community members seek answers after multiple shootings in Lexington

By Grason Passmore
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 10:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A car riddled with bullet holes. Community members gathered at the site of another shooting less than 24 hours after seven people were shot at a cookout.

“I was out last night until 1:40 dealing with the last one from yesterday,” at-risk youth mentor Corey Dunn said. “Then here it is this afternoon. It gets old quick.”

Police say one person was shot outside of the Thorntons on West Loudon Avenue Monday afternoon. Witnesses tell WKYT they heard several gunshots fired just a little before 5 p.m. Dunn says the gun violence isn’t going to stop anytime soon.

“Hurt people hurt people. So if I’m hurting, I’m grieving, I’m angry, I don’t know who to blame or lash out at, then I may lash out at anybody. It results in violence that affects the community and it keeps getting bigger, bigger and bigger,” Dunn said.

Police say the victim has non-life threatening injuries and no arrests have been made yet. They also don’t know if one person was shooting or if several shots were exchanged. But they say it’s too early to tell if it’s related to any of the other recent shootings, like the one in front of the Dunbar Community Center Sunday night.

“People that are barbecuing shouldn’t have to worry about getting shot. Not in a public place, in a park, in Lexington, Kentucky. But we’re getting to that point,” Dunn said.

Dunn says he had family and friends hurt in Sunday night’s shooting. Now he’s calling on anyone who can help by providing counseling and resources to people, like the at-risk youth he works with.

Police are still looking for suspects in this afternoon’s shooting, as well as the shooting Sunday night.

