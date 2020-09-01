EKU football to play on national TV two weeks in a row

RICHMOND, Ky. – Eastern Kentucky University’s football team will appear on national television for a second straight week when the Colonels play at West Virginia on Sept. 12 in Morgantown.

The game against the Mountaineers will begin at noon on FS1.

EKU’s season opener at Marshall University on Saturday will air live on ESPN at 1 p.m.

Eastern will play three home games as part of its 8-game fall schedule. For ticket information, call the EKUSports ticket office at 844-3-GOBIGE.

Eastern Kentucky and West Virginia will be meeting for the first time on the gridiron. The Mountaineers were 5-7 overall in 2019 and had a 3-6 mark in the Big 12 Conference. WVU closed out the season with a 20-17 win at Texas Christian.