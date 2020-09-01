Advertisement

EKU football to play on national TV two weeks in a row

The Colonels will play West Virginia Sept. 12 at noon on FS1
EKU football Matt Wilcox
EKU football Matt Wilcox(EKU Athletics)
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 7:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Ky. – Eastern Kentucky University’s football team will appear on national television for a second straight week when the Colonels play at West Virginia on Sept. 12 in Morgantown.

The game against the Mountaineers will begin at noon on FS1.

EKU’s season opener at Marshall University on Saturday will air live on ESPN at 1 p.m.

Eastern will play three home games as part of its 8-game fall schedule.  For ticket information, call the EKUSports ticket office at 844-3-GOBIGE.

Eastern Kentucky and West Virginia will be meeting for the first time on the gridiron.  The Mountaineers were 5-7 overall in 2019 and had a 3-6 mark in the Big 12 Conference.  WVU closed out the season with a 20-17 win at Texas Christian.

Latest News

Sports

West Jessamine has a new coach and new attitude in 2020

Updated: 2 hours ago
Scott Marsh begins his first year as head coach of the Colts, and he has a motivated group of players back this season, ready to rite some wrongs.

Sports

Black horse owners who support BLM to take part in Kentucky Derby

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Gray Media
For the first time in 13 years, African American ownership is coming back to the Derby.

Sports

Kickoff times, TV selections announced for first two UK Football games

Updated: 6 hours ago
Cats will face Auburn at noon ET and Ole Miss at 4 p.m. ET on the SEC Network

Sports

Post positions, morning line odds set for Kentucky Derby 146

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Gray Media
The post positions for the 146th running of the Kentucky Derby are set.

Latest News

News

WATCH | UK men’s basketball players call for racial justice in new video

Updated: 20 hours ago
UK men’s basketball players call for racial justice in new video

News

UK men’s basketball players call for racial justice in new video

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The video shows the UK men’s basketball players talking about police brutality, including the killings of Jacob Blake, George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and more. “We ask you to join us,” the tweet said.

News

Kentucky Board of Education sends letter to KHSAA urging consideration of expanding fall sports guidelines

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The Kentucky Board of Education Chair Lu Young sent a letter to the KHSAA Board of Control urging the 18-member committee to consider expanding COVID-19 guidance for student athletes.

Sports

Filly Gamine is even-money favorite for Kentucky Oaks

Updated: Aug. 31, 2020 at 3:19 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
Gamine is the even-money morning-line favorite for the Kentucky Oaks after drawing the No. 5 post in the marquee race for 3-year-old fillies

Sports

Jai Lucas added to UK Men’s Basketball staff

Updated: Aug. 31, 2020 at 3:00 PM EDT
|
By Lee K. Howard
Lucas will serve as special assistant to the head coach and recruiting coordinator

State

McConnell, Barr announce plans for national horse racing oversight authority

Updated: Aug. 31, 2020 at 1:24 PM EDT
|
By WKYT News Staff and Victor Puente
Thoroughbred industry leaders, Senator Mitch McConnell and Congressman Andy Barr were among those present Monday afternoon for the announcement of a national oversight body for horse racing.