Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Soggy September days

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Scattered showers & storms will be with us today, while the widespread chances will not be back until tomorrow.

A cold front will slowly drop in and hang out with us for a few days. While we have it here, you can expect rain to develop for everyone. It won’t be any of this scattered stuff. I think we all have a fair chance of tracking rain.

It takes another wave to come along to break the pattern. The next round will drop through and kick the old one out. This happens after we get solid rain chances for Wednesday & Thursday. After the front rolls through the region, we end up with some truly fall-like weather. I think we have a fair shot to flirt with some 40s during the weekend night.

It is another Tuesday, and every day we move forward is a day closer to a return to our ordinary world. We are nearly there! Take care of each other; we’ve got this!

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.