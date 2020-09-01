Advertisement

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Soggy September days

By Jim Caldwell
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 6:14 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Scattered showers & storms will be with us today, while the widespread chances will not be back until tomorrow.

A cold front will slowly drop in and hang out with us for a few days. While we have it here, you can expect rain to develop for everyone. It won’t be any of this scattered stuff. I think we all have a fair chance of tracking rain.

It takes another wave to come along to break the pattern. The next round will drop through and kick the old one out. This happens after we get solid rain chances for Wednesday & Thursday. After the front rolls through the region, we end up with some truly fall-like weather. I think we have a fair shot to flirt with some 40s during the weekend night.

It is another Tuesday, and every day we move forward is a day closer to a return to our ordinary world. We are nearly there! Take care of each other; we’ve got this!

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast

Updated: 35 minutes ago

News

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | A Stormy Setup Continues

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Chris Bailey
Rounds of storms look to continue as we roll into a brand new month.

Weather

WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast

Updated: Aug. 31, 2020 at 6:24 AM EDT

Weather

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Soggy early September setup

Updated: Aug. 31, 2020 at 6:07 AM EDT
|
By Jim Caldwell
It's the final day of August, and rounds of soaking rain are here!

Latest News

Forecast

Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Heavy rain moves in for Monday

Updated: Aug. 30, 2020 at 4:41 PM EDT
|
By Adam Burniston
Showers and thunderstorms move in for the beginning of the workweek that could lead to localized high water issues

Forecast

Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Active pattern remains through next week

Updated: Aug. 29, 2020 at 4:26 PM EDT
|
By Adam Burniston
While Laura has moved to the east, an active pattern still remains for much of next week with Autumn air not far behind

Forecast

Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Storms and heavy rain increasing

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 5:37 AM EDT
|
By Adam Burniston
As remnants of Laura move into our region, heavy rain and thunderstorms can be expected with a storm or two also becoming severe.

Forecast

WATCH | Adam Burniston's FastCast

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 5:10 AM EDT
FastCast sunday pm

News

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Laura Rolls In This Evening

Updated: Aug. 27, 2020 at 2:26 PM EDT
|
By Chris Bailey
Heavy rain, strong storms and gusty winds continue into the wee hours of Saturday morning.

Weather

WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast

Updated: Aug. 27, 2020 at 7:33 AM EDT