Kentucky releases new mask guidance for students

Kentucky schools have updated mask guidance for students and staff.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 8:26 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) -- Kentucky’s #HealthyAtSchool flagship document was updated Monday with new information regarding when students are expected to wear masks at school.

According to the document:

“The use of cloth face coverings (masks) should be required by all students and staff at all times while in the building or on the bus, unless medically waivered. Students and staff should only lower their masks while actively eating or drinking.”

The guidance goes on to say that masks should not be lowered even if all students and staff are seated 6 feet apart; this includes while on the school bus. The exception is for students who are medically waived.

Bus drivers are also expected to wear mass so long as it doesn’t interfere with the health and safety of the driver.

According to the document “schools should develop a standard for masks to assure messaging or images on masks align with school dress code.”

“Schools should develop a plan for purchase/donation of cloth masks or provision to students who arrive without a mask or do not have resources to obtain a mask.”

