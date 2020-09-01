Advertisement

Ky. officials hope new incentives create more childcare options

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - While many parents are back in the office, many kids aren’t back in the classroom. It’s increasing the need for childcare facilities while those are at a decreased operating capacity.

“We recognize it’s been a difficult time for childcare providers and for parents,” Secretary of the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services Eric Friedlander said. “We want to make sure that we support the adequate capacity and access to childcare.”

So, the state announced Monday they will offer incentives for individuals trying to start a small scale daycare or childcare facility, like a $2,500 dollar stipend, streamlined processes for certification and background checks, and more.

The intent is to encourage smaller, in-home daycares and the idea came with parents like Kendra White in mind.

White is helping out a couple of other families in the Jessamine County school district by hosting a learning pod at her house, making sure a small group of students is getting their NTI school assignments done while their parents are at work.

But, she only does this out of necessity and said that money would be put to better use in schools.

“I have no interest in becoming a childcare provider, I have a lot of interest in my kids going to school,” White said. “Hopefully this need isn’t going to last very long, so let’s put that toward touchless water fountains, or touchless doors, or air purification systems, something that will get those kids back there sooner because it is going well now, but it is not sustainable.”

While it’s not an incentive White would consider, state officials are hoping other people do and that it will create more options for childcare in the commonwealth.

“We’re going to learn whether this makes a difference, whether this is helpful and we hope that it is,” Friedlander said. “We need more folks to participate in those smaller size childcare experiences.”

“I think people are only doing this because there is a need,” White said. “We’re hoping and praying that come September 28th, our doors will open.”

The state is also changing the group size recommendation for those facilities from 10 people to 15 people.

Friedlander did say that registering as a childcare facility is only being encouraged. Those parents who are only holding learning pods for the purpose of NTI are not required to register with the state.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

WATCH | Kentucky Board of Education sends letter to KHSAA urging consideration of expanding fall sports guidelines

Updated: 22 minutes ago
Kentucky Board of Education sends letter to KHSAA urging consideration of expanding fall sports guidelines

News

WATCH | Ky. officials hope new incentives create more childcare options

Updated: 22 minutes ago
While many parents are back in the office, many kids aren’t back in the classroom.

News

WATCH | Community members seek answers after multiple shootings in Lexington

Updated: 22 minutes ago
Community members gathered at the site of another shooting less than 24 hours after seven people were shot at a cookout.

News

WATCH | UK men’s basketball players call for racial justice in new video

Updated: 22 minutes ago
UK men’s basketball players call for racial justice in new video

Latest News

News

Community members seek answers after multiple shootings in Lexington

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Grason Passmore
Community members gathered at the site of another shooting less than 24 hours after seven people were shot at a cookout.

News

UK men’s basketball players call for racial justice in new video

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The video shows the UK men’s basketball players talking about police brutality, including the killings of Jacob Blake, George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and more. “We ask you to join us,” the tweet said.

News

Kentucky Board of Education sends letter to KHSAA urging consideration of expanding fall sports guidelines

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The Kentucky Board of Education Chair Lu Young sent a letter to the KHSAA Board of Control urging the 18-member committee to consider expanding COVID-19 guidance for student athletes.

News

Lexington police investigating shooting on W. Loudon Avenue

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Lexington Police are on the scene of another reported shooting.

Coronavirus

Delta, American join United in dropping most US change fees

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Delta and American are following the example set by United Airlines and saying they will drop an unpopular $200 fee on customers who change a ticket for travel within the United States.

WKYT Investigates

WKYT Investigates | Misinformation overload

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Garrett Wymer
Part I in a week-long series targeting lies, conspiracies and other misinformation on social media.