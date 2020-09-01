Advertisement

Lexington homicide victim identified; pair accused of stealing her SUV

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 11:31 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Two people have been arrested in connection with a homicide investigation in Lexington, one of them facing a murder charge.

Around 9:30 a.m. Monday, officers responded to a home on Majestic View, in the Masterson Station area, where the 56-year-old woman who lives there was found dead inside.

Homicide investigation underway after woman found dead in Lexington home

According to a post by the Clay County Sheriffs Office, the woman has been identified as Sabel Jallow. The coroner’s office says the victim had been dead for several hours.

The sheriff’s office says surveillance video shows Jallow’s SUV leaving the home Sunday night around 9:30 p.m.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office says Jallow lived in the home with 18-year-old Jessica ‘Nicole’ Hoskins and Jallow was a guardian for Hoskins.

They say Jallow’s vehicle was found in Clay County Monday morning at a home in the 700 block of Curry Branch Rd. where Hoskins’ mother lives. Deputies found Hoskins and her boyfriend, 19-year-old Dalton Carpenter, of Paris, Ky., at the home.

Jessica ‘Nicole’ Hoskins, 18 and Dalton Carpenter, 19.
Jessica ‘Nicole’ Hoskins, 18 and Dalton Carpenter, 19.(Clay County Sheriffs Office)

Jallow’s husband told authorities that Hoskins did not have permission to have the vehicle.

Hoskins and Carpenter were both arrested on auto theft charges.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office says Hoskins and Carpenter have both since been interviewed by Lexington police in connection with Jallow’s death.

According to Lexington police, Hoskins and Carpenter were involved in an altercation with Jallow. Carpenter is accused of causing traumatic injuries to the victim, killing her.

In addition to the Clay County charges, Lexington police say Carpenter is facing charges of murder and tampering with physical evidence.

Carpenter and Hoskins are currently in the Clay County Detention Center.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Regional

Some Ky. private schools seeing success with in-person learning during pandemic

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Phil Pendleton
Some private schools in Kentucky are seeing a lot of success with in-person learning during the pandemic.

News

WBUL’s ‘Officer Don and DeAnn’ nominated for CMA award

Updated: 28 minutes ago
Lexington’s “Officer Don and DeAnn” hope to win again after being nominated for the Country Music Association’s personality of the year.

News

WKYT Investigates | Misinformation on COVID

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By Kristen Kennedy
Technology is the reason we’re able to watch doctors and disease experts fight COVID-19 in real-time. As they’re learning about this unprecedented virus, so are we. We’re seeing their discoveries and their setbacks, and we’re inundated with a lot of theories that aren’t always reliable.

Lexington

Suspect in deadly Fayette Mall shooting appears in court

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jim Stratman
Xavier Hardin appeared via zoom along with his lawyer for a preliminary hearing, but waived his right to that and elected to send his case straight to the Fayette County Grand Jury.

Latest News

Lexington

Two new COVID-19 deaths reported in Lexington

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff and Kristen Kennedy
The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department is reporting 67 new COVID-19 cases from Monday.

Weather

WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast

Updated: 5 hours ago

Weather

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Soggy September days

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jim Caldwell
Scattered showers & storms will be with us today, while the widespread chances will not be back until tomorrow.

Lexington

Sept. 1 declared ‘Fazoli’s Day’ in Lexington

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Fazoli’s has about 220 restaurants in 28 states.

Coronavirus

Delta, American join United in dropping most US change fees

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Delta and American are following the example set by United Airlines and saying they will drop an unpopular $200 fee on customers who change a ticket for travel within the United States.

News

WATCH | Kentucky Board of Education sends letter to KHSAA urging consideration of expanding fall sports guidelines

Updated: 11 hours ago
Kentucky Board of Education sends letter to KHSAA urging consideration of expanding fall sports guidelines