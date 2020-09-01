Lexington homicide victim identified; pair accused of stealing her SUV

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Two people have been arrested in connection with a homicide investigation in Lexington, one of them facing a murder charge.

Around 9:30 a.m. Monday, officers responded to a home on Majestic View, in the Masterson Station area, where the 56-year-old woman who lives there was found dead inside.

According to a post by the Clay County Sheriffs Office, the woman has been identified as Sabel Jallow. The coroner’s office says the victim had been dead for several hours.

The sheriff’s office says surveillance video shows Jallow’s SUV leaving the home Sunday night around 9:30 p.m.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office says Jallow lived in the home with 18-year-old Jessica ‘Nicole’ Hoskins and Jallow was a guardian for Hoskins.

They say Jallow’s vehicle was found in Clay County Monday morning at a home in the 700 block of Curry Branch Rd. where Hoskins’ mother lives. Deputies found Hoskins and her boyfriend, 19-year-old Dalton Carpenter, of Paris, Ky., at the home.

Jessica ‘Nicole’ Hoskins, 18 and Dalton Carpenter, 19. (Clay County Sheriffs Office)

Jallow’s husband told authorities that Hoskins did not have permission to have the vehicle.

Hoskins and Carpenter were both arrested on auto theft charges.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office says Hoskins and Carpenter have both since been interviewed by Lexington police in connection with Jallow’s death.

According to Lexington police, Hoskins and Carpenter were involved in an altercation with Jallow. Carpenter is accused of causing traumatic injuries to the victim, killing her.

In addition to the Clay County charges, Lexington police say Carpenter is facing charges of murder and tampering with physical evidence.

Carpenter and Hoskins are currently in the Clay County Detention Center.

