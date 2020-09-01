Advertisement

Lexington police investigating deadly hit-and-run crash

Lexington police are investigating a deadly hit and run crash. It happened late Saturday night on Versailles Road, between Hamilton Park and Westgate Drive.
Lexington police are investigating a deadly hit and run crash. It happened late Saturday night on Versailles Road, between Hamilton Park and Westgate Drive.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are investigating a deadly hit and run crash.

It happened late Saturday night on Versailles Road, between Hamilton Park and Westgate Drive.

Police say officers found a 33-year-old man in the road and he was taken to the hospital where he died.

Investigators say a car hit the man and kept going. Debris from the car was found at the scene indicating the car has damage to the front driver’s side.

Investigators are working to identify the vehicle and are looking for surveillance of the area.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Lexington Police Collision Reconstruction Unit by calling (859) 258-3663. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 tips app available at www.p3tips.com.

