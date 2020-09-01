Advertisement

Post positions, morning line odds set for Kentucky Derby 146

By Gray Media
Sep. 1, 2020
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – The post positions for the 146th running of the Kentucky Derby are set.

The field of 18 horses is slated to Run for the Roses on Saturday on WAVE 3 News.

The post positions and morning-line odds are listed below:

1) Finnick the Fierce (50-1)

2) Max Player (30-1)

3) Enforceable (30-1)

4) Storm the Court (50-1)

5) Major Fed (50-1)

6) King Guillermo (20-1)

7) Money Moves (30-1)

8) South Bend (50-1)

9) Mr. Big News (50-1)

10) Thousand Words (15-1)

11) Necker Island (50-1)

12) Sole Volante (30-1)

13) Attachment Rate (50-1)

14) Winning Impression (50-1)

15) Ny Traffic (20-1)

16) Honor A.P. (5-1)

17) Tiz the Law (3-5)

18) Authentic (8-1)

Art Collector, who was favored behind Tiz the Law, opted out of the race Tuesday morning after he nicked the bulb of his left front heel with a hind hoof while galloping Monday.

The Derby race will run at 7:01 p.m. on Sept. 5.

The purse for this year’s Kentucky Derby is $3 million.

