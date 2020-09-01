Advertisement

Protesters gather after Los Angeles deputy fatally shoots Black man

Shortly after the shooting, the Los Angeles Black Lives Matter chapter called for demonstrators. It’s estimated about 75 to 100 people were there Monday night.
Shortly after the shooting, the Los Angeles Black Lives Matter chapter called for demonstrators. It's estimated about 75 to 100 people were there Monday night.(Source: KCBS/KCAL via CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 5:58 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOS ANGELES (Gray News) - An investigation is underway after a Los Angeles sheriff’s deputy shot and killed a black man, sparking protests in the city.

Officials say deputies with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department were trying to stop an unidentified man Monday afternoon for code violations related to the bike he was riding. They say he took off, and when deputies caught up, a fight broke out.

The man allegedly punched one of the deputies and dropped clothing said to have been concealing a handgun, which was later recovered at the scene.

Deputies shot the man several times, but it’s unclear how many. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives with the LASD Homicide Bureau are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. KCBS/KCAL contributed to this report.

