Sept. 1 declared ‘Fazoli’s Day’ in Lexington

Photo: WKYT/Olivia Russell
(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 6:14 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton has declared Sept. 1 “Fazoli’s Day” in the city.

The food chain got its start in Lexington back in 1988.

The organization is celebrating by making the price of a small spaghetti $1.99 for the day. That’s the price it was when the company first opened its doors. The special price will be offered at restaurants in Danville, Frankfort, Georgetown, Lexington, London, Nicholasville, Somerset and Winchester.

Fazoli’s now has about 220 restaurants in 28 states.

