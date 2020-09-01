Advertisement

Suspect in deadly Fayette Mall shooting appears in court

By Jim Stratman
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 10:13 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The man accused of opening fire inside Fayette Mall and killing one person was in court Tuesday morning.

Xavier Hardin appeared via zoom along with his lawyer for a preliminary hearing, but waived his right to that and elected to send his case straight to the Fayette County Grand Jury.

Lexington Police has charged 19-year-old Xavier Hardin with murder in connection to a deadly shooting at Fayette Mall.
Lexington Police has charged 19-year-old Xavier Hardin with murder in connection to a deadly shooting at Fayette Mall.(Fayette County Detention Center)

Hardin’s lawyer asked Judge Thurston to reduce the $560,000 bond Hardin is being held on citing that the amount is too high for Hardin or his family to pay.

That request was denied.

The judge cited that not enough had changed in this case to warrant her lowering the bond from what she originally set last week.

Hardin is being charged with murder in the death of 17-year-old Kenneth Bottoms Jr.

Lexington police say Hardin shot Bottoms inside Fayette Mall on August 23. They say two other people were struck by bullets in that shooting.

Hardin is being held in the Fayette County Detention Center. The date for his grand jury trial has not been set yet.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Regional

Some Ky. private schools seeing success with in-person learning during pandemic

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Phil Pendleton
Some private schools in Kentucky are seeing a lot of success with in-person learning during the pandemic.

News

Lexington homicide victim identified; pair accused of stealing her SUV

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Police are investigating a death in the Masterson Station area of Lexington.

News

WBUL’s ‘Officer Don and DeAnn’ nominated for CMA award

Updated: 30 minutes ago
Lexington’s “Officer Don and DeAnn” hope to win again after being nominated for the Country Music Association’s personality of the year.

News

WKYT Investigates | Misinformation on COVID

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By Kristen Kennedy
Technology is the reason we’re able to watch doctors and disease experts fight COVID-19 in real-time. As they’re learning about this unprecedented virus, so are we. We’re seeing their discoveries and their setbacks, and we’re inundated with a lot of theories that aren’t always reliable.

Latest News

Lexington

Two new COVID-19 deaths reported in Lexington

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff and Kristen Kennedy
The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department is reporting 67 new COVID-19 cases from Monday.

Weather

WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast

Updated: 5 hours ago

Weather

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Soggy September days

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jim Caldwell
Scattered showers & storms will be with us today, while the widespread chances will not be back until tomorrow.

Lexington

Sept. 1 declared ‘Fazoli’s Day’ in Lexington

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Fazoli’s has about 220 restaurants in 28 states.

Coronavirus

Delta, American join United in dropping most US change fees

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Delta and American are following the example set by United Airlines and saying they will drop an unpopular $200 fee on customers who change a ticket for travel within the United States.

News

WATCH | Kentucky Board of Education sends letter to KHSAA urging consideration of expanding fall sports guidelines

Updated: 11 hours ago
Kentucky Board of Education sends letter to KHSAA urging consideration of expanding fall sports guidelines