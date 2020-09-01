Suspect in deadly Fayette Mall shooting appears in court

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The man accused of opening fire inside Fayette Mall and killing one person was in court Tuesday morning.

Xavier Hardin appeared via zoom along with his lawyer for a preliminary hearing, but waived his right to that and elected to send his case straight to the Fayette County Grand Jury.

Lexington Police has charged 19-year-old Xavier Hardin with murder in connection to a deadly shooting at Fayette Mall. (Fayette County Detention Center)

Hardin’s lawyer asked Judge Thurston to reduce the $560,000 bond Hardin is being held on citing that the amount is too high for Hardin or his family to pay.

That request was denied.

Just got out of the courtroom where Xavier Hardin appeared before a judge. He and council waived their right to the preliminary hearing and asked for a bond reduction. That was denied. Hardin is charged with murder in the Fayette Mall shooting. His case goes to the grand jury. pic.twitter.com/K5NmwAj4hj — Jim Stratman (@JimSNews) September 1, 2020

The judge cited that not enough had changed in this case to warrant her lowering the bond from what she originally set last week.

Hardin is being charged with murder in the death of 17-year-old Kenneth Bottoms Jr.

Lexington police say Hardin shot Bottoms inside Fayette Mall on August 23. They say two other people were struck by bullets in that shooting.

Hardin is being held in the Fayette County Detention Center. The date for his grand jury trial has not been set yet.

