LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Tuesday is Fazoli’s Day in Lexington.

Mayor Gorton has designated it a special day for Fazoli’s because the company is celebrating 32 years since it was founded in Lexington.

To celebrate, the company rolled back its prices on pasta to $1.99, the cost of the dish when Fazoli’s first started.

“That’s a big honor the mayor to single us out to say help us celebrate our history, our time, here in Lexington,” said Tim Kimmel, director of company operations. “You know, we grew up here we are very proud of our connection to Lexington and this portion of Kentucky.”

Fazoli’s has more than 200 franchises in more than 30 states.

The company has been known for its breadsticks and pasta but now it plans to sell a new item on the menu, wings.

