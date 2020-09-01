Advertisement

Two new COVID-19 deaths reported in Lexington

The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department is reporting 67 new COVID-19 cases from Monday.
By WKYT News Staff and Kristen Kennedy
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 9:29 AM EDT
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department is reporting 67 new COVID-19 cases from Monday.

MORE: Interactive | Breakdown of Kentucky’s COVID-19 cases

Two new deaths were also reported. The city’s death toll from the virus is now 58.

The new cases from Monday bring the county’s total to 5,793.

The city’s highest one-day totals to date have been:

  • 131 cases, Aug. 7
  • 119 cases, Aug. 28
  • 116 cases, July 27
  • 112 cases, Aug. 27
  • 105 cases, Aug. 4, Aug. 14
  • 102 cases, Aug. 26
  • 101 cases, Aug. 13
  • 100 cases, July 23
  • 91 cases, July 31
  • 90 cases, Aug. 5

The health department says 44% of Lexington’s cases were reported in August alone. The health department says reported cases has steadily grown each month during the pandemic:

  • 110, March
  • 143, April
  • 507, May
  • 793, June
  • 1,702 July
  • 2,538, August

The health department also says 23 of the 58 COVID-related deaths were in August.

Health department officials say you can slow the spread by wearing your mask, washing your hands, and avoiding close contact with anyone not in your household.

The current official state totals are 48,396 cases and 933 deaths.

