UK men’s basketball players call for racial justice in new video

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - In a new video shared to social media, the Kentucky men’s basketball program is asking Big Blue Nation to join them in taking a stand against racial injustice.

We ask you to join us. pic.twitter.com/XYoFVnfHJX — Kentucky Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) September 1, 2020

The video shows the UK men’s basketball players in Black Lives Matter shirts calling for an end to police brutality and racial injustice, mentioning the shootings of Jacob Blake, George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and more.

“You cheer us on the court, but we’re asking you to support us off the court,” players said.

In the video, UK head coach John Calipari asked fans to join the team in taking a stand.

This isn’t the first time UK Athletics has taken a stand against racial injustice. Last week, the UK football team decided to leave the practice field in a show of solidarity with recent protests across the nation.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.