UK men’s basketball players call for racial justice in new video

In a video shared on Monday, the UK men's basketball team is calling on BBN to take a stand with them against racial injustice.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 9:43 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - In a new video shared to social media, the Kentucky men’s basketball program is asking Big Blue Nation to join them in taking a stand against racial injustice.

The video shows the UK men’s basketball players in Black Lives Matter shirts calling for an end to police brutality and racial injustice, mentioning the shootings of Jacob Blake, George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and more.

“You cheer us on the court, but we’re asking you to support us off the court,” players said.

In the video, UK head coach John Calipari asked fans to join the team in taking a stand.

This isn’t the first time UK Athletics has taken a stand against racial injustice. Last week, the UK football team decided to leave the practice field in a show of solidarity with recent protests across the nation.

Updated: 6 hours ago
Four Laurel County men are accused of illegally trading snakes. The Whitley County’s News Journal reports Steven Daniels and three of his sons were involved.