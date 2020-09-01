Advertisement

WATCH LIVE: Gov. Beshear reports 807 new COVID-19 cases, 15 deaths

Gov. Andy Beshear gives update on COVID-19 in Kentucky.
Gov. Andy Beshear gives update on COVID-19 in Kentucky.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 3:40 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear is providing a Tuesday update on COVID-19 in the state.

Gov. Beshear reported 807 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing up the state total to 49,185 cases. The governor says the state is seeing a 4.40 percent positivity rate. Of Tuesday’s new cases, 150 are in kids 18 or younger.

There were 15 reported COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday, bringing up the state total to 948.

There have been at least 887,547 COVID-19 tests performed in the state, and at least 10,417 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus. As of Tuesday, 552 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons and 138 are in the ICU.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

