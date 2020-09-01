Advertisement

West Jessamine has a new coach and new attitude in 2020

Scott Marsh begins his first year as head coach of the Colts, and he has a motivated group of players back this season, ready to rite some wrongs
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 5:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - There’s only one way to go, and that’s up for a West Jessamine football team coming off a winless season.

“I think if you’re worried about the wins and the losses and that kind of stuff, you’re kind of heading down the wrong avenue,” said head coach Scott Marsh. “Right now for us, it’s really about developing practice habits, developing culture on the practice field that’s going to carry over to Friday nights.”

Scott Marsh begins his first year as head coach of the Colts, and he has a motivated group of players back this season, ready to rite some wrongs.

“It really did help because a lot of us lost all ten games,” said senior Bryson Scott. “We were on the sidelines. So it hurt us more than it hurt anyone else. So coming back we’re a lot more motivated.”

Marsh brings a new offense to West Jessamine, one that’s very different than their rivals across town at East Jessamine.

“I’ve got the ultimate respect for what they do,” said Marsh. “We’re going to be polar opposites though. Offensively we want to base around a physical running back, but I like to throw it. I like to spread the field and play a little bit more in space.”

“That’s amazing,” agreed Scott. “That’s music to my ears. I love going deep and not just grinding it out, get points up quick and get them going.”

