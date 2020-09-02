Advertisement

Beshear announces grant funding for Eastern Ky. communities

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 11:20 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Gov. Andy Beshear on Wednesday announced nearly $3 million in grant funding for four projects in Eastern Kentucky for utility improvements, economic development and tourism advancements that will create economic opportunities in the region.

LIVE: Gov. Beshear to announce grant funding for Eastern Kentucky communities.

LIVE: Gov. Beshear to announce grant funding for Eastern Kentucky communities. MORE>>https://bit.ly/3gRdFos

Posted by WKYT on Wednesday, September 2, 2020

The funding is through the Department for Local Government (DLG).

Those receiving funds, from the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) and Tennessee Valley Authority’s (TVA) Regional Development Agency Assistance Program (RDAAP), are Breathitt County, Knott County, Perry County, Wayne County and Hindman.

“I am committed to building a stronger, better Eastern Kentucky, especially at a time when we are working to restart Kentucky’s economy,” said Gov. Beshear. “These projects will provide better infrastructure, better opportunity, better jobs and will further the innovation we see all across Eastern Kentucky.”

Breathitt County

Breathitt County Fiscal Court will use a $708,500 ARC grant for the South Fork Elk View Campground project.

They will use the funds to construct a visitor center and create five additional full-time jobs.

Upon completion, this project will contribute to the growing outdoor tourism industry in Breathitt County and transform a former mine land site into a tourist destination at the trailhead for the South Fork corridor of the Kentucky Mountain Trail Authority.

Perry/Knott County

Hazard Troublesome Creek Environmental Authority will use a $500,240 ARC grant for the Drone Port Water and Sewer Collection project, which will serve both Perry and Knott counties.

The project includes the construction of 7,500 linear feet of force main and one lift station. Upon completion, this will allow the tenants to complete their research and commercial activities and will create 12 new jobs.

Wayne County

Wayne County Fiscal Court will use $153,846 from RDAAP for the second phase in a land acquisition project. The funding will be used to acquire a 25-acre tract to develop the Wayne County Industrial Park.

Hindman

Hindman will use a $138,860 grant for the Appalachian Artisan Center of Kentucky to support organizational operations and ensure sustainable infrastructure to implement various programs including those for recovery from substance abuse and opioid addiction.

The project is expected to help 31 workers and 3,395 participants across 17 Appalachian communities.

Caption

More information on Kentucky’s grant programs is available at https://kydlgweb.ky.gov/.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

New state mask guidelines as Laurel Co. schools open for in-person teaching

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Phil Pendleton
With some schools opening to in-person instruction, there’s new COVID-19 guidance about masks.

News

Rowan Co. Clerk’s office vandalized overnight

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Olivia Russell
Crews are working right now to fix a damaged window at the Rowan County Clerk’s office, as police try to figure out who’s responsible.

News

Lexington city leaders call for more people to get tested for COVID-19

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jim Stratman
Health officials in Lexington say while cases of COVID-19 aren’t slowing down, testing for the virus has.

Lexington

Majority of new COVID cases in latest Lexington report are from UK

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Chelsea Jones
Of the 122 new COVID cases the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department reported in their latest update, 89 are from the University of Kentucky.

Latest News

State

Beshear announces grant funding for Eastern Ky. communities

Updated: 1 hours ago
Gov. Andy Beshear announced $2,998,892 in grant funding for four projects in Eastern Kentucky for utility improvements, economic development and tourism advancements that will create economic opportunities in the region.

Regional

Protest underway in Versailles calling for return of historic stained glass window to Leslie County

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Will Puckett
A group upset about the move started a petition for the return on Change.org calling for its return to the mountains.

Lexington

LFCHD reports 2nd-highest one-day increase in COVID cases

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department is reporting 122 new COVID-19 cases from Tuesday.

Lexington

Kentucky gets crafty with shortage of election poll workers

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams announced the initiative Tuesday.

Lexington

Man dead after being hit by car in Lexington

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
It happened just before 11:30 p.m. Tuesday night at New Circle Road and Russell Cave Road.

Weather

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Storm chances increase

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Jim Caldwell
Our widespread chances of showers & storms will be back today.