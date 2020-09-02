Beshear announces grant funding for Eastern Ky. communities

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Gov. Andy Beshear on Wednesday announced nearly $3 million in grant funding for four projects in Eastern Kentucky for utility improvements, economic development and tourism advancements that will create economic opportunities in the region.

The funding is through the Department for Local Government (DLG).

Those receiving funds, from the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) and Tennessee Valley Authority’s (TVA) Regional Development Agency Assistance Program (RDAAP), are Breathitt County, Knott County, Perry County, Wayne County and Hindman.

“I am committed to building a stronger, better Eastern Kentucky, especially at a time when we are working to restart Kentucky’s economy,” said Gov. Beshear. “These projects will provide better infrastructure, better opportunity, better jobs and will further the innovation we see all across Eastern Kentucky.”

Breathitt County

Breathitt County Fiscal Court will use a $708,500 ARC grant for the South Fork Elk View Campground project.

They will use the funds to construct a visitor center and create five additional full-time jobs.

Upon completion, this project will contribute to the growing outdoor tourism industry in Breathitt County and transform a former mine land site into a tourist destination at the trailhead for the South Fork corridor of the Kentucky Mountain Trail Authority.

Perry/Knott County

Hazard Troublesome Creek Environmental Authority will use a $500,240 ARC grant for the Drone Port Water and Sewer Collection project, which will serve both Perry and Knott counties.

The project includes the construction of 7,500 linear feet of force main and one lift station. Upon completion, this will allow the tenants to complete their research and commercial activities and will create 12 new jobs.

Wayne County

Wayne County Fiscal Court will use $153,846 from RDAAP for the second phase in a land acquisition project. The funding will be used to acquire a 25-acre tract to develop the Wayne County Industrial Park.

Hindman

Hindman will use a $138,860 grant for the Appalachian Artisan Center of Kentucky to support organizational operations and ensure sustainable infrastructure to implement various programs including those for recovery from substance abuse and opioid addiction.

The project is expected to help 31 workers and 3,395 participants across 17 Appalachian communities.

More information on Kentucky’s grant programs is available at https://kydlgweb.ky.gov/.

