Bystander hurt in Fayette Mall shooting facing federal charge

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - One of the bystanders hurt the deadly shooting at Fayette Mall has been arrested on a federal warrant.

According to a report by the Herald-Leader, 41-year-old Marquis Tompkins was arrested Monday on a heroin distribution charge.

Tompkins was one of two bystanders hurt in the August 23 shooting at Fayette Mall that resulted in the death of 17-year-old Kenneth Wayne Bottoms Jr.

The Herald-Leader report says Tompkins is accused of selling a heroin/fentanyl mixture to a confidential informant working with the ATF earlier this year.

Marquis Tompkins, 41. (Franklin Co. Regional Jail)

The Herald-Leader reports the legal troubles for Tompkins came when authorities found a gun in his car after the shooting.

The report says Tompkins’s car was impounded and several items in it were confiscated while he was in the hospital. Police told the Herald-Leader that was standard procedure for valuable items at a crime scene.

Court records show Tompkins is a convicted felon and is not allowed to have a gun.

Tompkins is set to appear in federal court for the drug charge on Thursday.

