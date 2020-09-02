Car crashes into Lexington home, driver found shot inside

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is in the hospital after being shot and crashing into a Lexington home.

It happened at 2:42 a.m. Wednesday on Georgian Way near Beaumont Middle School.

Lexington police said the driver was taken to the hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information is learned.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.