Car crashes into Lexington home, driver found shot inside
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 5:13 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is in the hospital after being shot and crashing into a Lexington home.
It happened at 2:42 a.m. Wednesday on Georgian Way near Beaumont Middle School.
Lexington police said the driver was taken to the hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries.
This story is developing and will be updated as more information is learned.
