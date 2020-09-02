Advertisement

Car crashes into Lexington home, driver found shot inside

The incident happened near Beaumont Middle School
The incident happened near Beaumont Middle School(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 5:13 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is in the hospital after being shot and crashing into a Lexington home.

It happened at 2:42 a.m. Wednesday on Georgian Way near Beaumont Middle School.

Lexington police said the driver was taken to the hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information is learned.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

WATCH | Lexington officials asking for more people to get tested for COVID-19

Updated: 5 hours ago
The city of Lexington is asking for more people to get tested for COVID-19.

News

WATCH | Tiz the Law trainer makes controversial comments on protesters

Updated: 5 hours ago
Tiz the Law trainer makes controversial comments on protesters

News

WATCH | Fans, students, and even political leaders comment on UK men’s basketball team’s BLM video

Updated: 5 hours ago
Recent talk about the University of Kentucky men’s basketball team has nothing to do with their game.

News

Lexington officials asking for more people to get tested for COVID-19

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Victor Puente
The city of Lexington is asking for more people to get tested for COVID-19.

Latest News

News

Fans, students, and even political leaders comment on UK men’s basketball team’s BLM video

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Shelby Smithson
Overnight, the video got nearly 3,000 retweets and more than 9,000 likes

News

Tiz the Law trainer makes controversial comments on protesters

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Lee K. Howard
The trainer for the current Kentucky Derby favorite ’Tiz the Law’ made controversial comments today on the recent protests in Louisville

News

Home & About - As You Go Boutique (Sept. 1, 2020)

Updated: 11 hours ago
WKYT News at 4:30 PM

Lexington

Cold weather could wreak havoc on restaurants already struggling through pandemic

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Grace Finerman
We’re now in September and fall is right around the corner.

Lexington

Tuesday is Fazoli’s Day in Lexington

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Mayor Gorton has designated it a special day for Fazoli’s because the company is celebrating 32 years since it was founded in Lexington.

Lexington

Lexington police investigating deadly hit-and-run crash

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Lexington police are investigating a deadly hit and run crash.