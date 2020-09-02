Advertisement

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | More Storms Ahead Of A Fall Front

(WIFR)
By Chris Bailey
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 2:18 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We have another juicy day out there and this is likely to spit out a few rounds of showers and thunderstorms. Some of these storms may be on the strong side and put down very heavy rain. This looks to continue into Thursday and is right ahead of a fall cold front arriving on the scene. This is the first in a series of fall fronts that will take our temps to well below normal levels into next week.

My biggest concern with the storms of today and Thursday continues to be the potential for local flash flooding. The ground is already soggy in several areas, so it won’t take much more to cause some issues. Some hot spots of 1″-3″ of rain will likely show up during this time, so let’s keep that in mind.

Our front rolls through Thursday night and early Friday as showers linger in the south. Much cooler and drier air works in with highs in the 70s for Friday with lows by Saturday morning into the low and middle 50s.

Kentucky Derby Saturday looks amazing with highs mainly in the mid and upper 70s with low humidity and a partly sunny sky. Just wow!

A cold front approaches us by Sunday night into Labor Day with some scattered showers and storms. This is ahead of a MAJOR blast of chilly air into much of the central part of the nation that works in here by the middle and end of the week. This will be accompanied by rounds of showers and storms.

