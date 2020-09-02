Fans, friends, families: Central KY HS Football programs grapple with attendance

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) – Friday Night Lights return to Kentucky in nine days.

The football players will be on the field, but the question is: Who will be in the stands?

In Fayette County, this is what WKYT is hearing about attendance restrictions.

First, each participating athlete, including cheerleaders, will likely receive 4-5 tickets. Those tickets can be used by friends or family – it’s up to them.

Those fans will be asked to wear masks at all times and to sit with immediate family. WKYT also hears that temperature checks are required prior to entry and that attending fans must submit their names prior to the games for contact tracing purposes.

As for the policies in Scott County, District Director of Athletics D.T. Wells says, “What we are working with across the board in the district we are doing two tickets per participant. Depending on the game, cheer, dance, and band is considered in two tickets per participant.”

At the moment, the recommendation for varsity football is 20 percent capacity. Wells says that the two tickets per participant limit will put his crowd at about twenty percent.

As for the safety protocols for attending fans, the patron will rip the ticket themselves to put in the box after they show the ticket taker. Before that, there will be a temp check and health assessment by our school nurse team on the way into the game.

Wells also stressed that every fan will have to wear masks at all times and that immediate family should sit together to help with social distancing.

WKYT is still waiting to learn Fayette County’s plans moving forward.

The kickoff to the season is Friday, September 11.

