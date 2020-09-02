Advertisement

Fans, students, and even political leaders comment on UK men’s basketball team’s BLM video

The team's Twitter page posted the video Monday night calling for racial justice.
The team's Twitter page posted the video Monday night calling for racial justice.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 10:16 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Recent talk about the University of Kentucky men’s basketball team has nothing to do with their game.

It’s about a video the team’s Twitter page posted Monday showing the team and coach John Calipari supporting the black lives matter movement and condemning racial injustice and police brutality.

“The time for change is now,” players said in the video. “We’ve watched for too long now as our mothers, our fathers, our brothers, and our sisters have been profiled, discriminated, and even been shot and killed.”

Overnight, the video got nearly 3,000 retweets and more than 9,000 likes. Some fans said the players should be using their influence to educate others about the movement, while others complained it’s mixing college sports with politics.

It’s even caught the attention of some political leaders. Democratic U.S. Senate Candidate, retired lieutenant colonel Amy McGrath posted her support Tuesday tweeting “Listen to them.”

According to the Courier-Journal, that was shortly after the State Fraternal Order of Police retweeted the video questioning some of the team’s facts.

That tweet has since been deleted.

I talked to Drew Fox with the State FOP who wasn’t certain why the tweet was deleted. He said they recognize there is a need for this conversation and are willing to do what it takes in making the commonwealth a better place, but those conversations need to be based in fact.

The State FOP endorsed Senator Mitch McConnell Tuesday, but we haven’t yet seen McConnell comment on the video.

Though we’ve gotten mixed reactions on the video from social media, students we talked to on UK’s campus seem to all be on the same page.

“I think that them reaching out is like building awareness and letting everyone know that they care,” student Jade Millraney said. “So, I am in support of that personally.”

“I think everyone that’s in a position of power and influence should definitely support the matter, definitely say something and speak up,” student Ryan Baker said. “Right now, it’s the biggest thing and it’s been the biggest thing for a while.”

