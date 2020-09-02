Fayette Co. school’s homework question about police being criticized

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A spokesperson for Fayette County Public Schools says an assignment asked students to answer four questions after reading an article about the NBA playoff games being postponed following player boycotts.

The question asks “What is the relationship between Jacob Blake and Breonna Taylor?” With the first answer stating “both were victims of police violence, sparking protests against racial injustice.

The Kentucky Peace Officers’ Association’s post says the question targets law enforcement officers and promotes a political agenda.

A district representative responded saying, “While we appreciate that some believe the topic was too mature for fifth graders, it is critical that our classrooms be safe places where students can discuss current events.”

Brigitte Blom Ramsey, president of the Prichard Committee, an organization dedicated to improving education statewide, says giving students context about current events is key.

“The teacher is clearly trying to prompt a deeper understanding of what’s going on in current events giving students the multiple choice answers, letting them reflect on what is going on, so it seems to be a wonderful example of a teacher trying to encourage conversation about current events,” Ramsey said.

We don’t konw the name of the teacher or school where this assignment was given. A spokesperson says it was part of social studies homework last week.

The Fayette County schools spokesperson says the teacher did not create this assignment. It came from a resource that is regularly used in the district called “Newsela.”

