Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Storm chances increase

By Jim Caldwell
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 6:15 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Our widespread chances of showers & storms will be back today.

A frontal boundary will park near us and throw more showers & storms our way. Some of these storms might even be a little strong or severe. I think the primary threat from those will be strong winds rather than large hail or anything like that. There might even be a localized threat for some high water. I do not think it is a widespread thing, but I wouldn’t be surprised if someone had high water in spots.

The second front will push this out of here by early Friday morning. At that point, most of us will see highs tumble, and the pleasant air begins to run the show. You’ll find highs around the low and mid-70s. I think there is a shot at some holding close to the upper 40s at night.

I expect another front to clear the region by Labor Day completely. There is a strong indication that we won’t even get out of the lower 70s that day!

It is another Wednesday, and every day we move forward is a day closer to a return to our ordinary world. We are nearly there! Take care of each other; we’ve got this!

