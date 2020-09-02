Advertisement

Kentucky gets crafty with shortage of election poll workers

The beer cans have a QR code that, when scanned, take people to a website where they can register to be a poll worker.
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 6:49 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - A shortage of poll workers could be brewing in Kentucky - but these beer cans aim to stop that.

Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams announced Tuesday that his office is partnering with the Kentucky Guild of Brewers to promote poll worker recruitment and voter registration on beer cans in order to prevent “a poll worker crisis” stressed by the coronavirus pandemic.

His partnership with craft breweries across the state includes labels designed with QR codes that direct people to a website where they can register to vote and apply to be a poll worker in the Nov. 3 election.

