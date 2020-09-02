Lexington city leaders call for more people to get tested for COVID-19

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) – Health officials in Lexington say while cases of COVID-19 aren’t slowing down, testing for the virus has.

They’re encouraging everyone to get tested as another mobile testing site opened Wednesday in the city.

Valley Park is the latest neighborhood testing site. It’s open Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday to walk up and drive through testing.

“I really encourage folks who live near there or anyone for that matter, to go get tested if you haven’t been tested yet,” says Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton. “This fight is far from over.”

Just Wednesday Lexington recorded its second-highest one day increase in testing with 122 positive cases.

City officials say they saw 836 more cases in August than they did in July. 2,538 people had confirmed cases of COVID 19 this past month in Lexington.

“When people are out circulating in the public and carrying the virus and they don’t know it then it can just spread to people who are older, to people with chronic illness, to people who are more vulnerable, and that’s what we don’t want because that segment of the population are the ones who are dying from it,” says Mayor Gorton.

Recently a temporary partnership with Kroger to supply tests at Bluegrass Community and Technical College expired. That site was picked up by Bluewater Diagnostics after stopping tests at Consolidated Baptist Church.

There are still six sites in the city offering free COVID 19 tests. Southland Christian Church, BCTC, and the mobile site are all available without an appointment. Testing on UK’s Campus and at the Walgreen on Executive Drive requires an appointment.

Mayor Gorton also asked that people be responsible this holiday weekend. She said the city saw spikes after Memorial Day and the Fourth of July, so she hopes people will opt for smaller get-togethers instead of large parties.

