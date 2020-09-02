Advertisement

Lexington city leaders call for more people to get tested for COVID-19

By Jim Stratman
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 11:41 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) – Health officials in Lexington say while cases of COVID-19 aren’t slowing down, testing for the virus has.

They’re encouraging everyone to get tested as another mobile testing site opened Wednesday in the city.

Valley Park is the latest neighborhood testing site. It’s open Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday to walk up and drive through testing.

“I really encourage folks who live near there or anyone for that matter, to go get tested if you haven’t been tested yet,” says Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton. “This fight is far from over.”

Just Wednesday Lexington recorded its second-highest one day increase in testing with 122 positive cases.

City officials say they saw 836 more cases in August than they did in July. 2,538 people had confirmed cases of COVID 19 this past month in Lexington.

“When people are out circulating in the public and carrying the virus and they don’t know it then it can just spread to people who are older, to people with chronic illness, to people who are more vulnerable, and that’s what we don’t want because that segment of the population are the ones who are dying from it,” says Mayor Gorton.

Recently a temporary partnership with Kroger to supply tests at Bluegrass Community and Technical College expired. That site was picked up by Bluewater Diagnostics after stopping tests at Consolidated Baptist Church.

There are still six sites in the city offering free COVID 19 tests. Southland Christian Church, BCTC, and the mobile site are all available without an appointment. Testing on UK’s Campus and at the Walgreen on Executive Drive requires an appointment.

Mayor Gorton also asked that people be responsible this holiday weekend. She said the city saw spikes after Memorial Day and the Fourth of July, so she hopes people will opt for smaller get-togethers instead of large parties.

To find a COVID-19 testing site in your area, click here.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

New state mask guidelines as Laurel Co. schools open for in-person teaching

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Phil Pendleton
With some schools opening to in-person instruction, there’s new COVID-19 guidance about masks.

News

Rowan Co. Clerk’s office vandalized overnight

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Olivia Russell
Crews are working right now to fix a damaged window at the Rowan County Clerk’s office, as police try to figure out who’s responsible.

Lexington

Majority of new COVID cases in latest Lexington report are from UK

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Chelsea Jones
Of the 122 new COVID cases the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department reported in their latest update, 89 are from the University of Kentucky.

State

Beshear announces grant funding for Eastern Ky. communities

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Gov. Andy Beshear on Wednesday announced nearly $3 million in grant funding for four projects in Eastern Kentucky for utility improvements, economic development and tourism advancements that will create economic opportunities in the region.

Latest News

State

Beshear announces grant funding for Eastern Ky. communities

Updated: 1 hours ago
Gov. Andy Beshear announced $2,998,892 in grant funding for four projects in Eastern Kentucky for utility improvements, economic development and tourism advancements that will create economic opportunities in the region.

Regional

Protest underway in Versailles calling for return of historic stained glass window to Leslie County

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Will Puckett
A group upset about the move started a petition for the return on Change.org calling for its return to the mountains.

Lexington

LFCHD reports 2nd-highest one-day increase in COVID cases

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department is reporting 122 new COVID-19 cases from Tuesday.

Lexington

Kentucky gets crafty with shortage of election poll workers

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams announced the initiative Tuesday.

Lexington

Man dead after being hit by car in Lexington

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
It happened just before 11:30 p.m. Tuesday night at New Circle Road and Russell Cave Road.

Weather

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Storm chances increase

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Jim Caldwell
Our widespread chances of showers & storms will be back today.