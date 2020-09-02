Lexington officials asking for more people to get tested for COVID-19

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The city of Lexington is asking for more people to get tested for COVID-19.

Today they said while they were opening more free testing sites, the number of people getting tested has been going down.

“We’re not 100% certain why people aren’t getting tested in the numbers that they were a month, six weeks ago. Part of it we are sure is COVID fatigue. People are tired of talking about it. It’s almost out of mind out of sight. But that’s not the case,” said Kevin Hall with the Fayette County Health Department.

Even with less testing, the number of people who are testing positive continue to rise.

“We had more cases in August than we did June and July combined,” Hall said. “It’s spreading pretty rapidly in the city.”

Part of that is because of cases connected to the University of Kentucky, but Hall tells WKYT they’ve still seen a lot of spread in the community.

They also say getting tested could let people who don’t have symptoms know they need to isolate themselves.

“Because that will keep you from going out and potentially spreading it to others,” Hall said. “We know of too many people who didn’t know they were positive until they tested because they were in close contact with someone. And they realized oh I’ve been going out, I’ve been going to places.”

Testing sites at BCTC, Southland Church on Richmond Road, and the mobile testing site at Valley Park will all be open in the coming days.

In addition to the testing sites throughout the city, the health department does have a limited supply of at-home tests for people who are unable to travel.

